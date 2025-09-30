Peninsula Energy Issues New Securities to Bolster Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Peninsula Energy ( (AU:PEN) ) is now available.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 770,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of September 30, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance its market presence.

Peninsula Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of uranium, catering to the global nuclear energy market.

