Peninsula Energy Gears Up for Uranium Growth

Peninsula Energy Limited has made substantial progress in their March 2024 quarter, raising A$60M for the expansion of their Lance Projects and signing a new 6-year sales agreement with a European nuclear fuel buyer. The company appointed Samuel Engineering for the construction of the Ross Central Processing Plant, expected to restart production by late 2024. With a strong resource base and planned infrastructure upgrades, Peninsula is poised for significant growth in the uranium sector.

