Peninsula Energy Fortifies Cash Position Amidst Investments

Peninsula Energy Limited reported a net decrease in cash from operating activities, reflecting $2,316,000 in outflows this quarter, while still maintaining a positive year-to-date cash flow of $6,611,000. The company also disclosed significant investment in the Lance Project development, contributing to a total cash outflow of $18,805,000 over nine months. Financing activities, however, injected a substantial $40,467,000 into the company’s cash reserves for the current quarter, primarily through equity securities issues.

