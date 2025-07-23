Pengo Holdings Group Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Trendzon Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1865) ) is now available.

Pengo Holdings Group Limited, formerly known as Trendzon Holdings Group Limited, has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the directors to exercise powers related to issuing shares and convertible securities.

