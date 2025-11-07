Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Lists New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Pengana Global Private Credit Trust ( (AU:PCX) ) is now available.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced the quotation of 25,627,369 ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PCX. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the trust’s market presence and offering stakeholders increased liquidity and investment opportunities.

More about Pengana Global Private Credit Trust

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing private credit investment opportunities. The company is known for its offerings in the private credit sector, catering to investors seeking exposure to global credit markets.

Average Trading Volume: 127,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about PCX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue