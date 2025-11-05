Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Lists New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pengana Global Private Credit Trust ( (AU:PCX) ).

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced the quotation of 8,925,188 fully paid ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PCX. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, and it signifies the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence and provide liquidity options for its investors.

More about Pengana Global Private Credit Trust

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing private credit investment opportunities. The company is involved in offering credit solutions and investment products aimed at delivering stable income and capital preservation for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 128,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

