Pengana Capital Group Successfully Concludes 2025 AGM with All Resolutions Carried

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. ( (AU:PCG) ) has issued an update.

Pengana Capital Group Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were successfully carried. The resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of performance and restricted rights plans, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially enhancing the company’s governance and incentive structures.

More about Pengana Capital Group Ltd.

Pengana Capital Group Limited is a financial services company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PCG). The company specializes in funds management, offering a range of investment strategies to cater to different market needs and investor preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 26,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$64.37M

