Pengana Capital Group Ceases to be Substantial Holder in Mt Monger Resources

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) has shared an announcement.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced that Pengana Capital Group Limited and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of July 31, 2025. This change in substantial holding follows a series of sales of shares by Pengana Capital Limited, reducing their voting power from 6.02% to 4.84%. This development may impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence future voting outcomes.

More about Mt Monger Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,625,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$437.8M

