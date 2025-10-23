Pembroke VCT Issues New Shares to Enhance Capital Base

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pembroke VCT ( (GB:PEMB) ) just unveiled an update.

Pembroke VCT PLC has announced the issuance of B Ordinary Shares as part of an Offer for Subscription, aiming to raise up to £40 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of £20 million. The allotment of 4,661,219 B Ordinary Shares was made based on the unaudited net asset value as of June 30, 2025, with share prices ranging from 98.50p to 103.68p. This brings the total number of B Ordinary Shares in issue to 263,071,394, which also represents the total number of voting rights. The shares are set to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market, with trading expected to commence around October 30, 2025. This move is likely to enhance Pembroke VCT’s capital base and potentially improve its market position.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PEMB is a Neutral.

Pembroke VCT’s overall stock score of 53.6 reflects significant financial struggles due to negative profitability and cash flow. However, a strong balance sheet and positive corporate events, such as strategic share issuances, provide some optimism. Technical indicators are neutral, and valuation metrics are weak due to negative earnings.

