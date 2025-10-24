Pelican Acquisition Awaits Shareholder Approval for Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pelican Acquisition Corporation ( (PELI) ) has issued an announcement.

Pelican Acquisition Corporation is involved in a business combination with Greenland, March GL, and PubCo, which is expected to result in PubCo becoming a public company. This combination is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory processes, with significant implications for the involved parties’ strategic direction and market operations. The Reserve Report by Sproule ERCE, published on October 22, 2025, evaluates the prospective resources of March GL’s Greenland license, indicating potential for future exploration and development in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 19,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

