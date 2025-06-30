Peking University Resources Reports Significant Annual Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0618) ).

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. reported its annual financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, revealing a significant net loss of RMB 2.52 billion, compared to a loss of RMB 750 million in the previous year. The company’s financial performance was impacted by increased costs, impairments on properties, and a decrease in other gains, which could affect its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. operates in the real estate and property development industry, focusing on the development and sale of properties. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -3.37%

Average Trading Volume: 862,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$470.8M

