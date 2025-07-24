Peking University Resources Announces Upcoming AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0618) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, where key resolutions will be discussed. These include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to manage share capital activities, which could impact the company’s financial and operational strategies.

Peking University Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in various business activities, although specific industry details are not provided in the notice.

Average Trading Volume: 975,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$438M

