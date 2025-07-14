Peijia Medical Achieves Milestone with First Implant in Global Study of MonarQ TTVR® System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Peijia Medical Ltd. ( (HK:9996) ) has shared an update.

Peijia Medical Ltd. has announced the successful completion of the first patient implant in the Global Clinical Study of its MonarQ TTVR® system, an innovative device designed to treat Tricuspid Regurgitation. This marks a significant milestone for the company, as it officially launches the global study and advances its pipeline development in this area, potentially impacting its market position and offering new treatment options for patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9996) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peijia Medical Ltd. stock, see the HK:9996 Stock Forecast page.

More about Peijia Medical Ltd.

Peijia Medical Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It focuses on developing innovative medical devices, particularly in the field of cardiac care, with a market focus on treating conditions like Tricuspid Regurgitation.

YTD Price Performance: 77.14%

Average Trading Volume: 1,770,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.71B

See more data about 9996 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue