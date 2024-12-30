Pegasus International Changes Bermuda Share Registrar

Pegasus International Holdings Limited (HK:0676) has released an update.

Pegasus International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda to Conyers Corporate Services, effective December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, Tricor Secretaries Limited will continue to handle share registrations in Hong Kong. This strategic shift may interest investors tracking administrative moves within the company.

