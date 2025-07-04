Peet Limited Announces Director Change and Discloses Securities Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peet Limited ( (AU:PPC) ) has provided an announcement.

Peet Limited has announced the cessation of Brendan David Gore as a director, effective July 1, 2025. The notice details Gore’s interests in securities, including performance rights and options, as well as shares held in trust, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency in its corporate governance.

More about Peet Limited

Peet Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential projects and land development, catering to a diverse market seeking quality living spaces.

Average Trading Volume: 332,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$772.5M

Learn more about PPC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

