Peet Limited Announces Departure of COO Amid Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Peet Limited ( (AU:PPC) ) has issued an update.

Peet Limited has announced the departure of its Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tony Gallagher, after 12 years with the company. This change is part of an organizational restructure, and the company acknowledges Mr. Gallagher’s significant contributions to its growth and success. The departure may impact Peet’s operations as it adjusts to the new organizational structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PPC) stock is a Buy with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peet Limited stock, see the AU:PPC Stock Forecast page.

More about Peet Limited

Peet Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker PPC. It operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 791,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$896.5M

See more insights into PPC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue