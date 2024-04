Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has actively pursued its share buy-back program, spending a total of $20,651,777.35 to repurchase 19,592,946 shares, with a remaining 4,898,802 shares left to acquire. The company adhered to the set price range, buying shares at prices between $0.870 and $1.225, ensuring compliance with all relevant Corporations Act requirements.

