Peel Mining Upsizes Share Purchase Plan to $5M Amid Strong Demand

An update from Peel Mining Limited ( (AU:PEX) ) is now available.

Peel Mining Limited has announced an upsized Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to $5 million following strong shareholder support, with applications totaling $9.22 million, significantly exceeding the initial target. The funds raised will be used to accelerate exploration and development activities, supporting the company’s growth strategy and reflecting shareholder confidence in Peel’s asset quality and strategic direction.

More about Peel Mining Limited

Peel Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development activities, particularly in the Cobar Basin. The company is engaged in technical review programs and business development initiatives to enhance its asset base and market position.

