Peel Mining Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Peel Mining Limited ( (AU:PEX) ) has issued an update.

Peel Mining Limited has announced the quotation of 58,824,455 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PEX. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s financial standing by increasing its market liquidity and potentially attracting more investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PEX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peel Mining Limited stock, see the AU:PEX Stock Forecast page.

More about Peel Mining Limited

Peel Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction of base and precious metals, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,439,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$77.33M

See more data about PEX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue