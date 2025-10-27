Peel Mining Begins Drilling at Nombinnie Gold Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peel Mining Limited ( (AU:PEX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Peel Mining Limited has commenced a Phase One drilling program at the Nombinnie gold prospect in New South Wales, marking its first drilling effort at this site. The program aims to explore extensions of known gold mineralisation and potential sulphide systems, leveraging historical data and recent geophysical surveys. This initiative underscores Peel’s commitment to organic growth through high-quality exploration, with potential implications for enhancing its resource base and market positioning.

More about Peel Mining Limited

Peel Mining Limited is an exploration company in the mining industry, focusing on discovering and developing mineral resources. The company primarily engages in the exploration of gold and base metals, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource portfolio in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,549,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$76.19M

