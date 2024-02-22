Pebblebrook Hotel’s Executive Compensation and Incentive Plans for 2024

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) has released an update.

The executive officers of a company are set for a comprehensive compensation package in 2024, mirroring the previous year’s structure. Their pay will include a base salary, a cash bonus based on performance objectives, and long-term equity-based compensation, split between time-based vesting and performance-based awards. Cash bonuses are tied to specific corporate goals, including financial performance and environmental, social, and governance targets. Equity awards will vest over a three-year period, contingent upon continued employment and meeting preset performance benchmarks, aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

