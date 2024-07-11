Pearson PLC Executes Share Buy-Back Strategy

Pearson (GB:PSON) has released an update.

Pearson PLC has announced the buy-back of 27,337 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 1,009.35p, with individual share prices ranging between 1,005.50p and 1,015.00p. The repurchased shares, part of an ongoing buy-back program initiated on 1 March 2024, will be subsequently cancelled. This reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and return value to shareholders.

