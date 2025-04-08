3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 4/8/25

MKDWELL Tech, Chanson International Holding, and Mesa Air Group are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on April 8, 2025, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on April 7, 2025. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

MKDWELL Tech (MKDW) – Taiwan-based MKDWELL Technology manufactures and supplies electronic components for vehicles. On April 7, MKDW had a Dollar Volume of $116.36 million, while its stock price skyrocketed by nearly 206%.

MKDW stock surged yesterday, following the announcement of a securities purchase agreement with 10 non-U.S. investors to purchase up to 100 million ordinary shares in a private placement. The company aims to raise gross proceeds of $10 million from the issuance, which will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) – Chanson International is a Chinese manufacturer and marketer of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products in both mainland China and the U.S. CHSN’s Dollar Volume stood at $67.35 million yesterday, accompanied by a stock price surge of nearly 90%. CHSN stock jumped following the release of solid results for Fiscal 2024, despite macro headwinds, including a slow economic recovery and sluggish consumer spending.

Mesa Air Group (MESA) – Mesa Air Group is the holding company for Mesa Airlines, which operates a fleet of narrow-body aircraft regional jets, and serves as a partner for United Airlines (UAL) under the United Express Brand. MESA had a Dollar Volume of $61.26 million on Monday, while its stock price soared by 54.9%.

On April 7, Mesa Air Group and Republic Airways Holdings entered into a definitive agreement to merge into a leading regional airline company in an all-stock transaction. Upon completion of the deal, the combined entity will be named Republic Airways Holdings and will trade under a new ticker symbol “RJET.” MESA stock jumped in reaction to this news yesterday.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. It shows a list of all penny stocks, their price movement, and other vital data.

