Pearson plc Advances Share Buy-back Programme

Pearson plc has actively engaged in its stock buy-back plan, purchasing 110,000 of its own shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited at prices ranging from 1,001.50p to 1,015.00p, with an average cost of 1,007.24p per share. The acquired shares are set to be cancelled as part of the ongoing buy-back initiative previously announced on March 1, 2024, demonstrating Pearson’s commitment to managing its share capital.

