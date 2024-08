Pearl Gull Iron Ltd (AU:PLG) has released an update.

Pearl Gull Iron Limited has cancelled the previously announced acquisition of all fully paid ordinary shares in Huemul, as detailed in their latest announcement dated August 12, 2024. The company had also proposed a new issue of securities, which is currently pending approval for quotation on the ASX, subject to the ASX Listing Rules.

