Peapack-Gladstone Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, a New Jersey-based bank holding company, operates primarily in the commercial banking sector, offering a range of financial services including wealth management, investment banking, and retail solutions through its subsidiary, Peapack Private Bank & Trust. The company has reported a strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $9.6 million and a 21% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the previous quarter. This growth is attributed to a significant increase in deposits and loans, as well as improvements in net interest income and margin. The company’s strategic expansion into the Metro New York area has been a key driver of its success, with substantial growth in both client relationships and core deposits.

Key financial highlights include a 7% growth in deposits to $6.6 billion and a 9% increase in total loans to $6.0 billion as of September 30, 2025. The company’s wealth management division also saw an increase in assets under management to $12.9 billion, contributing $15.8 million in fee income for the quarter. The net interest margin improved to 2.81%, reflecting the company’s effective management of interest-earning assets and liabilities.

Peapack-Gladstone’s capital management efforts have resulted in a 7% increase in tangible book value per share, and its regulatory capital ratios remain well above the required standards. The company has also made strides in addressing nonperforming assets, which decreased by $31 million during the quarter. The management continues to focus on capital preservation and asset quality, ensuring a robust financial position.

Looking ahead, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is poised for continued growth, driven by its strategic expansion and strong earnings momentum. The company’s management remains confident in its ability to navigate market conditions and deliver value to shareholders through its comprehensive financial services and client-centric approach.

