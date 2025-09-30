PCS Edventures!com Holds 2025 Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PCS Edventures!com ( (PCSV) ) has provided an announcement.

PCS Edventures!com held its 2025 Annual Meeting on September 26, 2025, where directors Todd R. Hackett, Michael J. Bledsoe, and Sean P. Iddings were elected to serve until the next annual meeting in 2026. As a smaller reporting company, PCS Edventures!com does not have an Audit Committee, and its Board of Directors handles related responsibilities. During the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Mr. Hackett received no compensation for his roles, while Mr. Bledsoe received a salary of $132,500. Mr. Iddings, the independent director, received 20,000 shares of restricted stock per quarter. Additionally, shareholders approved an amendment to reduce the authorized common stock from 150 million to 125 million shares.

More about PCS Edventures!com

Average Trading Volume: 138,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $16.91M

See more data about PCSV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue