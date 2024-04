PCI PAL (GB:PCIP) has released an update.

PCI-PAL PLC has experienced a shift in major holdings, with William Catchpole’s voting rights changing to 2.79% on March 18, 2024, from a previous notification of 3.37%. The notification, completed in London, was disclosed to the company and the FCA on April 17, 2024, indicating a significant transaction that may interest shareholders and investors.

