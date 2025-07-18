PC Partner Group Anticipates Significant Profit Increase in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PC Partner Group ( (HK:1263) ) just unveiled an update.

PC Partner Group Limited has issued a positive profit alert for the first half of 2025, expecting a net profit of approximately HK$250 million, up from HK$194 million in the same period of 2024. This increase is attributed to a significant rise in sales revenue driven by strong demand for the newly launched RTX 50 series video graphics cards.

More about PC Partner Group

PC Partner Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the electronics industry. The company is known for its production of video graphics cards, with a significant market focus on high-demand products such as the RTX 50 series.

Average Trading Volume: 2,302,024

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.03B

For a thorough assessment of 1263 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue