Paytm Partners with Groq to Enhance AI Capabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from One 97 Communications Ltd. ( (IN:PAYTM) ) is now available.

Paytm has announced a partnership with Groq to enhance its platform with real-time AI capabilities. By integrating Groq’s LPU technology, Paytm aims to improve the efficiency and scalability of its AI-driven services, enhancing transaction processing, risk assessment, and customer engagement. This collaboration is expected to strengthen Paytm’s position in the payments and financial services industry by providing faster, more reliable, and intelligent experiences for its users.

More about One 97 Communications Ltd.

Paytm, operated by One 97 Communications Limited, is India’s leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. It is a pioneer in mobile QR payments and develops technologies to support small businesses in payments and commerce, aiming to integrate half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy through technology.

Average Trading Volume: 897,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 814.8B INR

For a thorough assessment of PAYTM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue