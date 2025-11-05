Paylocity Reports Strong Q1 2026 Financial Results

Paylocity Holding ( (PCTY) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Paylocity Holding presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a leading provider of cloud-based HR, finance, and IT solutions, known for its modern software offerings and unique company culture. The company recently reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, showcasing strong revenue growth and profitability. Total revenue reached $408.2 million, marking a 12% increase year-over-year, while recurring and other revenue grew by 14% to $378.9 million. The company’s strategic focus on AI-driven solutions and the positive reception of its Paylocity for Finance solution have contributed to its robust performance. Key financial metrics include a GAAP operating income of $74.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $146.4 million, both showing significant improvements from the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in GAAP net income to $48.0 million, the company has successfully repurchased $200 million worth of shares, indicating strong shareholder value. Looking ahead, Paylocity has updated its long-term financial targets, aiming for increased adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow margins, reflecting management’s confidence in sustained growth and profitability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue