Payfare Inc. Announces Delay in Financial Reporting

Payfare, Inc. (TSE:PAY) has released an update.

Payfare Inc., a leading fintech company serving gig workers, announced a delay in its annual financial report due to a wait for the SOC 1 auditor’s report from a key vendor. They expect to finalize their Annual Filings by May 2, 2024, and aim to meet the subsequent May 15 deadline for their first-quarter financials, reiterating confidence in their previously projected earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

