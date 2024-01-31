PAVmed Inc Acquires Lucid Shares to Settle Debt

PAVmed Inc (PAVM) has released an update.

On January 26, 2024, PAVmed Inc. chose to receive over $4.67 million owed by its subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics, in the form of 3,331,771 shares of Lucid Diagnostics’ common stock. Further details of these transactions were provided in a Current Report filed by Lucid Diagnostics four days later.

