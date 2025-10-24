Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Patterson-UTI Energy ( (PTEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Patterson-UTI Energy presented to its investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is a prominent provider of drilling and completion services for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, operating primarily in the United States and select international markets. The company offers contract drilling services, integrated well completion services, and directional drilling services, along with specialized bit solutions globally.

In the third quarter of 2025, Patterson-UTI Energy reported a total revenue of $1.2 billion, with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $36 million. Despite the challenging environment, the company managed to return $64 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $219 million, reflecting the company’s efforts to optimize operations and maintain margin resilience.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include $380 million in revenue from the Drilling Services segment, with an adjusted gross profit of $134 million. The Completion Services segment generated $705 million in revenue, achieving an adjusted gross profit of $111 million. The Drilling Products segment reported $86 million in revenue, with a strong performance in the U.S. and Canada. The company also highlighted the successful deployment of its Vertex™ Automated Controls and the introduction of a new hydraulic fracturing fleet.

Looking ahead, Patterson-UTI Energy expects steady activity levels into 2026, despite anticipated seasonal fluctuations in completion activity. The company foresees a strengthening outlook for natural gas drilling and completion activities, driven by the increasing focus on LNG takeaway. Management remains confident in the company’s cash generation potential and plans to continue strategic capital allocation to maximize shareholder returns.

