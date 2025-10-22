Patrys Limited Updates Capital Structure with New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has provided an update.

Patrys Limited has updated its capital structure following the issuance of new securities. The company now has 340,728,636 fully paid ordinary shares and several unlisted options with varying expiration dates and exercise prices. This update is part of Patrys’ ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and support its strategic initiatives in the therapeutic antibody sector.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys Limited is a therapeutic antibody development company focused on its deoxymab platform of cell-penetrating antibodies for various therapeutic indications.

