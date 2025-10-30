Patrys Limited Secures R&D Tax Incentive Rebate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ).

Patrys Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Nucleus Therapeutics Pty Ltd, received a rebate of $807,000 for the 2024/2025 financial year under the Federal Government’s R&D Tax Incentive scheme. This rebate supports the company’s ongoing innovation and growth efforts, potentially strengthening its position in the therapeutic antibody development industry.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys Limited is a therapeutic antibody development company focused on its deoxymab platform of cell-penetrating antibodies for various therapeutic indications.

