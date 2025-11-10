Patrys Limited Announces New Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has provided an announcement.

Patrys Limited has announced the appointment of Brian Leedman as a new director, effective from November 10, 2025. The Initial Director’s Interest Notice indicates that Leedman currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts associated with Patrys Limited, suggesting a fresh start for his tenure and potentially impacting the company’s governance structure.

More about Patrys Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,073,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.61M

For detailed information about PAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue