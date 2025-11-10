Patrys Limited Announces New Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has provided an announcement.
Patrys Limited has announced the appointment of Brian Leedman as a new director, effective from November 10, 2025. The Initial Director’s Interest Notice indicates that Leedman currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts associated with Patrys Limited, suggesting a fresh start for his tenure and potentially impacting the company’s governance structure.
More about Patrys Limited
Average Trading Volume: 1,073,778
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$12.61M
