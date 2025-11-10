Patrys Limited Announces Director Departure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has shared an announcement.

Patrys Limited announced the cessation of James Campbell as a director, effective November 10, 2025. This change in the board of directors may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence, as Campbell held a significant number of shares both personally and through Barrabool Biotechnology Pty Ltd.

Patrys Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of novel antibody therapies. The company is engaged in creating innovative treatments that target various diseases, leveraging its proprietary technologies to enhance therapeutic outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,073,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.61M

