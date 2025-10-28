Patronus Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kin Mining NL ( (AU:PTN) ).

Patronus Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held physically at their West Perth location on November 27, 2025. The meeting will cover various agenda items including the company’s performance rights plan and voting procedures. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the procedural details and key dates for participation, ensuring transparency and engagement in the company’s governance processes.

More about Kin Mining NL

Average Trading Volume: 2,506,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$118.3M

