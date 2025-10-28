Patronus Resources Announces AGM Details and Proxy Voting Instructions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Patronus Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for 1:00 pm on November 27, 2024, in West Perth, WA. The company will not be sending physical copies of the meeting notice but will provide them electronically via its website and the ASX market announcements page. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, with instructions available through various channels, and must submit their proxy voting instructions by 1:00 pm on November 25, 2025.

