Patriot Lithium Advances Zambian Copper Strategy and Refocuses Exploration Efforts

Patriot Lithium Ltd. ( (AU:PAT) ) has issued an announcement.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. has confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Kitumba 27715 Project in Zambia, with consistent findings across a 40-meter strike zone. The company has approved further trenching and geophysical surveys to expedite drill targeting, reinforcing its strategic position in Zambia. Additionally, Patriot has discontinued its Sugarloaf option to concentrate on high-confidence assets, while maintaining its Canadian lithium interests through ongoing engagements at the Gorman Lithium Project.

More about Patriot Lithium Ltd.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in copper and lithium projects, with significant operations in Zambia and Canada. Its market focus includes high-grade copper mineralization and strategic lithium exposure.

Average Trading Volume: 424,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$8.58M

