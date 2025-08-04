Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Reports Increase in CDIs Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:PMT) ) has issued an announcement.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. announced an increase in the number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities, with a net difference of 14,854,260 CDIs from the previous month. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares, reflecting the company’s active management of its securities to optimize market positioning and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PMT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:PMT Stock Forecast page.

More about Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. operates in the battery metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources essential for battery production. The company is involved in the issuance and management of securities, including CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) and ordinary shares, which are crucial for its market operations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,604,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$674.8M

