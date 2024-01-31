Patrick Industries Announces Key Executive Leadership Changes

Patrick Industries (PATK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Patrick Industries, Inc. has made key executive appointments, with Kip Ellis as President – Powersports and Housing, and Jeff Rodino as President – RV, both responsible for their respective end market business oversight and strategy. The company also appointed Hugo Gonzalez as Executive Vice President of Operations and COO, following a series of promotions since joining in 2006, and Charlie Roeder as Executive Vice President of Sales, who has been with the company since the acquisition of Indiana Transport in 2017 and has a long-standing background in the RV industry. Both Gonzalez and Roeder have no familial ties to the company’s current executives or directors and are not involved in any material interest transactions requiring disclosure.

