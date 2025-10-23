Pathkey.AI Ltd Announces Director Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:PKY) ).

Pathkey.AI Ltd has announced the cessation of Saurabh Jain as a director effective October 21, 2025. The final director’s interest notice reveals that Jain holds no registered securities but has indirect interests through Rishi Jain Investments Pty Ltd and Smnaa Investments Pty Ltd, including ordinary shares and director options. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence and market perception.

