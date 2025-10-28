Pathkey.AI Converts Director Financial Obligations into Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:PKY) ) has provided an update.

Pathkey.AI Ltd has announced the conversion of financial obligations into shares for its directors, Mr. Antanas Guoga and Mr. Damon Rasheed, subject to shareholder approval. This move involves converting a loan from Mr. Guoga and technical consulting fees for Mr. Rasheed into fully paid ordinary shares, aligning the directors’ interests with shareholders and preserving cash resources. These transactions are in line with ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and reflect the company’s strategic approach to maintaining financial stability while engaging its leadership in its growth trajectory.

More about Opyl Ltd.

Pathkey.AI Limited (ASX: PKY) is an Australian technology company specializing in artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency, success, and transparency of clinical trials. Its primary product, TrialKey, is an AI-powered decision-support tool that predicts clinical trial success and aids in optimizing trial design and planning. The company is focused on transforming drug development by reducing risk, improving resource allocation, and fostering data-driven innovation in the life sciences sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,101,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.05M

