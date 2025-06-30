Pathfinder Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pathfinder Bancorp ( (PBHC) ) has provided an update.

On June 30, 2025, Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share for both its voting and non-voting common stock, as well as for the issued warrant. This dividend, reflecting the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025, will be payable on August 8, 2025, to shareholders recorded by July 18, 2025.

Spark’s Take on PBHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PBHC is a Neutral.

Pathfinder Bancorp’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong financial performance, despite challenges in net profit margins and free cash flow variability. The technical analysis shows bearish signals, indicating potential short-term price weakness. The valuation is a major concern, with a negative P/E ratio suggesting potential financial distress. While corporate events reflect strong shareholder support, they have minimal impact on the overall score.

More about Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, serving Central New York customers in Oswego, Syracuse, and neighboring communities. The state-chartered bank offers diversified consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan portfolios, emphasizing local customer service and in-market relationships. Additionally, the company provides investment services to individuals and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 5,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $91.88M

