Paterson Resources Limited reported positive results from its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including director elections and the approval of a 10% placement capacity, successfully carried. The resolutions received strong support, with approval percentages consistently above 92%, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

