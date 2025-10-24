Paterson Resources Schedules 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Paterson Resources ( (AU:PSL) ) has provided an announcement.

Paterson Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at their Subiaco, WA location. Shareholders are encouraged to attend or vote via proxy, with eligibility determined by registration on November 26, 2025. The meeting will cover the company’s Annual Report and a non-binding resolution on the Remuneration Report, which is advisory and not binding on the directors or the company.

More about Paterson Resources

YTD Price Performance: 136.36%

Average Trading Volume: 1,898,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$15.8M

For detailed information about PSL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue