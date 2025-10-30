Paterson Resources Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paterson Resources ( (AU:PSL) ) has issued an update.

Paterson Resources Ltd has announced the application for the quotation of 41,781,761 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant step in its financial strategy. This move is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing its market liquidity and investor base, thereby strengthening its position in the mining industry.

Paterson Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, aiming to enhance its market position in the resource sector.

YTD Price Performance: 163.64%

Average Trading Volume: 1,871,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.8M

