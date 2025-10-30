Paterson Resources Issues Unquoted Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paterson Resources ( (AU:PSL) ) just unveiled an update.

Paterson Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 41,781,761 unquoted securities, which are options set to expire on October 30, 2028. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, and these securities will not be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Paterson Resources

YTD Price Performance: 163.64%

Average Trading Volume: 1,871,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.8M

